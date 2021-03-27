Nunn won't return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Nunn went to the locker room in the second quarter Friday, and the team announced at halftime that he wouldn't return during the second half. Prior to his departure, Nunn recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) over 16 minutes.