Nunn put up 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.

After a hot start to the campaign, Nunn's fantasy utility looked to be on the decline as the Heat got healthier to begin November, but the rookie's value is on the rise again. Nunn has now turned in three consecutive 20-point outings, shooting 51 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range in those contests. When his shot isn't falling, the undersized guard has at least been able to keep himself fantasy relevant by nabbing 1.6 steals per game. There will be fewer minutes to go around when Goran Dragic (illness) is healthy and Justise Winslow (concussion) is available, but at this stage, Nunn's playing time seems more secure than Tyler Herro's and Duncan Robinson's.