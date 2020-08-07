Nunn is out for personal reasons Saturday against the Suns.
It's not immediately clear what exactly Nunn is tending to, but he'll take the day off Saturday. In his place, Tyler Herro could see an expanded role.
More News
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Leaves bubble, expected back soon•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Poor outing in loss to Raptors•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Struggles in final scrimmage•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Playing vs. Jazz•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Clears quarantine, can practice•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Joins team in Orlando•