Nunn (calf) will not return to Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Nunn left the blowout after he had totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 22 minutes. The injury doesn't sound overly serious, but his status is unclear for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.