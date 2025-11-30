Johnson (illness) didn't practice Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson is under the weather and didn't participate in Sunday's practice, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up against the Clippers on Monday. The Heat are expected to provide an update on his status by Sunday night. If Johnson is unable to play, Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez (groin) are candidates for a slight bump in minutes off the bench.