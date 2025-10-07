Johnson logged eight points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Johnson was efficient from the field in limited attempts but struggled from the charity stripe. Still, the 24-year-old forward impacted the game in other ways, finishing with a bench-high five assists. The Heat exercised Johnson's team option for the 2025-26 campaign in June, and he's expected to provide emergency depth for the team this season.