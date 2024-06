The Heat signed Johnson to a two-way deal with the Heat on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Johnson signed a two-way deal with Miami. In 2023-24 for Arizona, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 36 games, all of which were starts. Johnson is set to split time between the Heat and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.