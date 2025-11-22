Johnson had 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 143-107 win over Chicago.

Johnson struggled from the floor and only made three of his 10 shots, but his volume allowed him to post his first double-double of the game. Johnson benefited from the absence of Andrew Wiggins (hip) and the blowout nature of the game to post a double-double. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to post these numbers going forward. Prior to Friday, Johnson was averaging a mere 4.8 minutes per game in five appearances.