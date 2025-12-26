site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-keshad-johnson-probable-for-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Keshad Johnson: Probable for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Johnson is a fringe rotation player for Miami, but it sounds like he'll be available to provide emergency depth Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories