The Heat recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.
Johnson will be available for Saturday's game versus the Spurs. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes across his 10 NBA appearances this season.
