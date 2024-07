Johnson recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3P, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 80-76 win over the Lakers in the California Classic.

Johnson showed why the Heat signed the undrafted free agent out of Arizona to a two-way contract this offseason, tying for the team high in points while making his presence felt on the defensive end. Johnson will continue to see Summer League action with the Heat in Las Vegas.