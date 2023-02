Love (knee) has been upgraded to available and will start Saturday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love was a game-time call for this contest, but he has been listed as available and will start in the frontcourt alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Love went scoreless in his Heat debut Friday against the Bucks, but he did contribute eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 22 minutes.