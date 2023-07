Love agreed to a two-year, $3.7 million deal with a player option for 2024-25 to return to the Heat on Friday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The second year of the deal will be a player option. Love made 21 appearances for the Heat last season which included 17 starts. The veteran forward averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers, and he could be looking at a similar role in 2023-24.