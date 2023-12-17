Love posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 victory over the Bulls.

Love rained in six threes en route to a season-high 22-points. Logging 26 minutes matched his second-largest workload of the season, but he's stepping up recently amid Bam Adebayo's (hip) absence. Burying 3.4 threes per game at a 42.5 percent clip over his last four games, Love has helped propel Miami's league-best 39.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc as a team.