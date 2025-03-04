Love tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes off the bench in Monday's 106-90 win over the Wizards.

After stepping away from the team shortly before the All-Star break, Love returned from personal leave in the middle of last week, but he didn't appear in any of the Heat's ensuing three games leading up to Monday. Even when available this season, Love has typically found himself outside of the rotation, but he moved into the starting five against the Wizards while Kel'el Ware (knee) was sidelined. Ware will remain out again Wednesday in Cleveland, so Love should stick in the rotation for at least one more game, even if he isn't deployed as a starter.