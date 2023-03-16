Love registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 win over Memphis.

Love remained in the starting unit Wednesday, although he is certainly not playing the minutes typically associated with an NBA starter. It is unclear why exactly the coaching staff is continuing to run with Love as the starter, given how much better the team looks with him off the floor. Outside of limited stream appeal, Love is not someone to consider outside of deeper formats.