Love (heel) logged 15 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Knicks, finishing with eight points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block.

Love missed more than a month with a heel contusion before being cleared for game action last weekend, but he didn't get off the bench in wins Friday over the Trail Blazers and Sunday over the Wizards. After getting some more practice time under his belt, however, Love re-entered the rotation Tuesday as starting center Bam Adebayo's primary backup. Thomas Bryant, meanwhile, didn't play in a coach's decision after receiving double-digit minutes in nine of the Heat's previous 10 contests.