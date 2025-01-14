Love will start in Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Love will make his first appearance with the Heat since a Dec. 29 win over Houston, joining the starting lineup Monday for the injured Bam Adebayo (back). Over five games with Miami's first unit in 2024-25, Love is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 threes in 12.2 minutes, so the veteran big man figures to offer limited fantasy upside against the Clippers. Rookie first-rounder Kel'el Ware should play a prominent role off the bench.