Love is starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Love is coming off a strong 22-point performance Saturday against the Bulls, and his play has evidently earned him a spot with the first unit Monday evening. His last start dates back to Nov. 28 against the Bucks when he posted six points, 10 boards and four assists across 26 minutes.