Love won't return to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Love won't return for the second half of Wednesday's game after going scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and a rebound in five minutes. While he's out, Thomas Bryant and Caleb Martin could pick up some extra minutes while Nikola Jovic could enter the rotation. Love's next chance to play will come Thursday against Boston.