Love ended Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Hornets with 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes.

Love was a game-time call for Saturday's matchup due to a knee problem, but aside from the fact that he ended up starting, he also posted his first double-double since being acquired by Miami. It's only been two games of this partnership, but Love could be in line for a sizable role as the Heat's starting power forward, and that should boost his fantasy value compared to the role he had with the Cavaliers.