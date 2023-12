Love racked up nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Love entered the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Miami's previous contest, finishing the game with a team-high rebound mark and ending one point short of a double-double. Love has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in five games this season, his first double-digit board total since reeling in 12 rebounds Dec. 8 against Cleveland.