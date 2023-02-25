Love chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 128-99 loss to Milwaukee.

Love failed to score in his debut for the Heat but added eight boards and a pair of defensive stats. While it certainly wasn't a spectacular debut, it does appear as though his role is going to be significant enough to warrant attention, even in 12-team leagues. This game was a blowout, resulting in limited minutes for the starters. Based on what we saw in the first half, Love was on track to play 26-28 minutes. If you grabbed him prior to Friday, it makes sense to hold a little longer to see how things play out over the coming games.