Love posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 128-99 loss to Milwaukee.

Making his Heat debut, Love supplanted Caleb Martin in the starting five and might have approached 30 minutes had the game not turned into a blowout. Though Love struggled to produce during his time on the floor, his role looks as though it may be large enough for him to warrant attention in 12-team points and categories leagues. If managers picked him up Friday on speculation, it may make sense to hold Love for at least another game or two just to see if he does in fact end up settling into a 25-to-30-minute role.