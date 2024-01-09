Love finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 120-113 win over the Rockets.

Injuries to Caleb Martin (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (toe) have paved the way for Love to see additional run at forward of late, in addition to serving as the primary backup to starting center Bam Adebayo, and Love is fully capitalizing on the opportunities. While seeing at least 20 minutes in each of the last five games, Love has hit double figures in the scoring column in each of those contests. During the five-game stretch, Love is averaging 14.8 points (on 55.6 percent shooting from the field), 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 three-pointers. He makes for a solid streaming option for rebounds while he's continuing to get consistent playing time off the bench, though Love's role is likely to tail off once either of the injured forwards returns to action.