Love posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 victory over the Pistons.

Getting the start at power forward, Love got his 16th NBA campaign off to a roaring start -- in 62 games last season split between the Cavs and Heat, he managed only six double-doubles. The 35-year-old could shift to the bench once Josh Richardson (foot) is ready to make his season debut, but Love will likely see significant minutes regardless of his role in a Miami frontcourt that doesn't have many established pieces beyond Bam Adebayo.