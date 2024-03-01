Love (heel) is questionable for Saturday game against the Jazz.
Love is in danger of missing back-to-back games due to a bruised right heel. He's one of four Heat players listed as questionable, making it difficult to project what Miami's rotation will look like versus Utah.
More News
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Won't play against Denver•
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Inflicts swift damage from bench•
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Posts 19/8/3 line in blowout win•
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Leads bench in double-double•
-
Heat's Kevin Love: Good to go against New York•