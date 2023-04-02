Love closed Saturday's 129-122 win over Dallas with 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

Love moved to the bench Saturday, turning in his best performance in quite some time. With Bam Adebayo (hip) sidelined, the Heat opted to mix things up a bit, moving Cody Zeller and Max Strus into the starting lineup, and sending Love to the bench. Given Love's recent struggles, there is a chance Love remains in the second unit, even once Adebayo is cleared to return. He can be utilized for threes and rebounds but as we have seen over the past few weeks, Love is hard to trust outside of deeper formats.