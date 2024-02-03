Love registered 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Wizards.

Love led all bench players in Friday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of five Heat players with a double-digit point total over just 15 minutes in a double-double showcase. Love has recorded 10 or more rebounds in eight games this season, five of which have come off the bench. In those eight double-digit rebound games, Love has recorded a double-double on four occasions.