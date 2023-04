Love closed Sunday's 130-117 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.

Love posed a team-high-tying mark from three while leading the Heat bench in scoring and rebounds in a near double-double performance. During the regular season, Love surpassed the 15-point mark on six occasions leading into the playoffs.