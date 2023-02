Love is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a left knee hyperextension

Love was a late addition to the injury report for Saturday's closing end of a back-to-back set with a left knee issue. The veteran big man drew the start in his first game with the Heat on Friday and was set to see upwards of 30 minutes before the game turned into a blowout. If Love is unable to go Saturday, Caleb Martin would likely step into the starting lineup.