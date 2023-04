Love is questionable for Friday's game against Washington due to a right rib contusion.

Bam Adebayo (quadriceps), Jimmy Butler (hand) and Kyle Lowry (knee) have all been ruled out already, while Love, Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and Max Strus (finger) are all questionable, so Miami is in danger of rolling out a skeleton crew versus the Wizards. However, if Love is available, he would be a candidate for a starting role and increased usage with Adebayo and Butler sidelined.