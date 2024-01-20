Love (knee) tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one assist across 12 minutes in Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.

Love reclaimed a spot in the rotation in his return from a three-game absence due to a left knee contusion, but he held only a minor role as the backup to starting center Bam Adebayo. The 35-year-old was effective as a rebounder Friday but was highly inefficient on the offensive end, missing all of his shot attempts in addition to committing three turnovers.