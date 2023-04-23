Love posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Duncan Robinson started Game 2 in place of Tyler Herro (hand), but Miami opted to go big in Game 3 with Love replacing Robinson in the first five. However, despite moving into the starting lineup, the veteran forward played just 21 minutes and failed to make a major statistical impact. Over the first three games of the series, Love has averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 18.3 minutes.