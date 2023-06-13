Love totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After not playing in Game 1 of the Finals, Love started the next four contests but provided modest production, posting 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. After the veteran's surprise departure from Cleveland, he latched on with Miami and carved out a pretty consistent role right away. Love is set to be a free agent this offseason, and it's unclear if the two sides have any mutual interest in running it back next season.