Love contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to Brooklyn.

Love continues to operate as a starter for Miami, but he played fewer minutes than Max Strus and Caleb Martin, who both outproduced the veteran forward as well. Across 15 appearances with the Heat, Love is averaging just 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.