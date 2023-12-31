Love finished Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes.

Love launched eight three-point attempts over 20 minutes as a reserve, but he made just two of those shots. It wasn't the most efficient outing by the veteran center, but it did allow him to reach double-digit scoring for the first time over his past five games. Love's minutes and production have fluctuated throughout the campaign, and he finished December with six games of digit-scoring and six games of single-digit point production. As a whole, he averaged 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 0.6 steals across 12 contests during the month.