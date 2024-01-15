Love (knee) won't be available for Monday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winderman relays that Love didn't make the trip to Brooklyn with the Heat, contradicting previous reports that indicated the big man would travel with the team after sitting out Sunday's win over the Hornets. The Heat have another road game coming up Wednesday in Toronto, and while Love hasn't been ruled out for that contest due to his left knee contusion, his absence from the start of the road trip doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against the Raptors. Love's absence could prompt the Heat to lean on Nikola Jovic or Orlando Robinson at center Monday when starter Bam Adebayo is off the floor.