Love logged 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 35-year old forward out of UCLA continues to provide value off the Miami bench. Love has scored in double-digits in two of his last three games and his 28 minutes played Friday was a season-high. He should continue to get more looks on offense as long as Bam Adebayo remains out with a bruised left hip.