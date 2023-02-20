Love agreed to a deal with the Heat on Monday.

After recently being bought out by Cleveland, Love has officially agreed to an undisclosed contract with Miami. After spending nine seasons with the Cavaliers, Love ends his tenure with Cleveland as the team's sixth-best rebounder. Love figures to see his fantasy value rise with the Heat after falling out of the Cavaliers' rotation prior to his buyout. Across his first 41 appearances with Cleveland this season, Love averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 20.0 minutes per game.