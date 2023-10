Love will not play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a shoulder injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Love presumably picked up the issue in Friday's 119-111 loss to the Celtics. With the Heat playing the second night of a back-to-back set, it is not surprising to see them exercise caution with the veteran big man. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday in Milwaukee. In his absence, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic could see an uptick in minutes.