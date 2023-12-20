Love has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Love had been listed as questionable heading into the day with the stomach ailment, but the Heat will opt to hold the veteran big man out Wednesday to afford him more time to recover from the illness. With Love sidelined against Orlando along with Jimmy Butler (calf), the Heat will likely turn to Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith to fill most of the minutes at forward. Meanwhile, Orlando Robinson will likely step in as the top backup to starting center Bam Adebayo.