Love plans to sign with the Heat on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Love fell out of the Cavaliers' rotation in February and reached a buyout with Cleveland ahead of the All-Star break. The Heat were consistently mentioned as suitors for the veteran forward's services, so the deal doesn't come as a surprise. In Miami, Love figures to operate as a rotational piece behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and the expectation is that Love can play a sizable role for the Heat during a potential playoff push, per Wojnarowski.