Love closed Saturday's 129-122 win over Dallas with 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

Love moved to the bench Saturday, turning in his best performance in quite some time. With Bam Adebayo (hip) sidelined, the Heat opted to mix things up a bit, moving Cody Zeller and Max Strus into the starting lineup. Given Love's recent struggles and his strong showing on the second unit Saturday, he could end up sticking in the starting five even if Adebayo is back in action Tuesday at Detroit.