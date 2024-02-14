Love recorded 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-97 victory over the Bucks.

Love came into Tuesday in a major funk, averaging just 5.4 points on 34.4 percent shooting along with 4.7 rebounds over 13.8 minutes across his previous 12 contests. The veteran broke out of the slump with an impressive performance against Milwaukee that included a smooth 5-for-7 mark from three-point range. While Love's output Tuesday was a nice reminder of his heyday, fantasy managers should consider his diminished role this season and his recent offensive struggles before making a move for him on the waiver wire.