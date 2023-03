Love (knee) is probable to play Monday against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Love continues to start for Miami, but his play has fizzled out since posting a double-double toward the end of February. Over the past four games, the veteran four-man has posted forgettable averages of 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 turnover per contest on 42.3 percent shooting.