Love (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat are listing the veteran big man, who missed the final 12 games of the regular season due to a personal matter, as questionable due to return-to-competition conditioning. If Nikola Jovic (hand) and Love are both sidelined against Chicago, Miami would lean on Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware to dominate the center minutes.
