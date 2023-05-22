Love (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Celtics.

Love had an excellent start to the game, posting five quick points and punishing the Celtics' smaller starting lineup. However, he appeared to be hobbled for many positions before eventually leaving for the locker room with an apparent ankle injury. The veteran big man was able to return to the bench in a timely manner and seems to be fairing well, jogging on the sideline and getting shots up with teammates at halftime. The Heat will be starting Caleb Martin in the second half instead of Love, making his return unlikely despite no official word from the team.