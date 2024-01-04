Love contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 win over the Lakers.

Although Love entered the lineup in the first quarter to spell Bam Adebayo, the team was most effective when the two big men shared the floor in the fourth quarter. The duo joined Duncan Robinson to spur a huge rally, putting the game out of reach. Love's playing time is averaging a career low currently, but he's a decent source of points and rebounds with the second unit.