Love agreed Sunday with the Heat on a two-year deal worth over $8 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

On Saturday, Love declined his $4.03 million player option for the 2024-25 season, but he'll remain with Miami after quickly coming to terms on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old made 55 regular-season appearances for Miami in 2023-24, averaging 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. He'll look to fend off rookie first-round pick Kel'el Ware for the primary backup role behind starting center Bam Adebayo.